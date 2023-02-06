Suspected road rage shooting sends one person to hospital in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a person during a possible road rage incident in Fresno County.
The incident happened after 8 p.m. Sunday at Palm and Ashlan.
Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another.
The victim was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital.
Their condition has not been released.
Palm was shut down from Ashlan to Shaw as investigators searched for evidence.
Officials have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle.
