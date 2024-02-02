WATCH LIVE

Need a prom outfit? Fresno County Public Library hosting free pop-up shop

Friday, February 2, 2024 11:28PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Library is taking action to provide Central Valley teens a prom to remember.

The Fig Garden branch is hosting its Pop-Up Prom Shop this Saturday.

For weeks, libraries have collected donations so that High school students can get formal dresses, suits, jewelry and shoes for free.

Outfits from sizes XS to 3/4X are available.

You can book an appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will have one hour to select and try on outfits.

To schedule your appointment, click here.

