Need a prom outfit? Fresno County Public Library hosting free pop-up shop

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Library is taking action to provide Central Valley teens a prom to remember.
The Fig Garden branch is hosting its Pop-Up Prom Shop this Saturday.
For weeks, libraries have collected donations so that High school students can get formal dresses, suits, jewelry and shoes for free.
Outfits from sizes XS to 3/4X are available.
You can book an appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students will have one hour to select and try on outfits.
