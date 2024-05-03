Puppy rescued from well in Fresno County looking for forever home

A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

The pup fell down a 100-foot well on Herndon near Thompson Avenue.

Fresno Humane Animal Services and Fresno County fire crews worked for hours to rescue the dog.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

They even used a specialized search camera and tablet to see what condition she was in.

RELATED: Puppy rescued from well in Fresno County

Eventually, the husky-shepherd mix was pulled to safety but had a broken keg.

The puppy, now named Hope, had to get her broken leg amputated.

She also received a blood transfusion and is now up for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA.

If you're interested in adopting Hope, visit the SPCA's website.