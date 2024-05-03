WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Puppy rescued from well in Fresno County looking for forever home

KFSN logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Puppy rescued from well in Fresno County looking for forever home
A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A puppy that was rescued from a Fresno County well in April is now looking for a forever home.

The pup fell down a 100-foot well on Herndon near Thompson Avenue.

Fresno Humane Animal Services and Fresno County fire crews worked for hours to rescue the dog.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

They even used a specialized search camera and tablet to see what condition she was in.

RELATED: Puppy rescued from well in Fresno County

Eventually, the husky-shepherd mix was pulled to safety but had a broken keg.

The puppy, now named Hope, had to get her broken leg amputated.

She also received a blood transfusion and is now up for adoption at the San Francisco SPCA.

If you're interested in adopting Hope, visit the SPCA's website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW