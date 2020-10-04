Fresno County sheriff's deputy crashes into ambulance while responding to call

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County sheriff's deputy slammed into an ambulance while responding to a call for service.

The crash happened near Highway 41 at Jensen in southwest Fresno around 1030 pm Saturday.

Officials say the accident happened while deputies were driving to a call and no one involved in the crash suffered any major injuries.

The deputies' truck and ambulance were not responding to the same call.
