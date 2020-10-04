FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County sheriff's deputy slammed into an ambulance while responding to a call for service.
The crash happened near Highway 41 at Jensen in southwest Fresno around 1030 pm Saturday.
Officials say the accident happened while deputies were driving to a call and no one involved in the crash suffered any major injuries.
The deputies' truck and ambulance were not responding to the same call.
Fresno County sheriff's deputy crashes into ambulance while responding to call
