Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested one of its own former officers for having sex with an inmate.
26-year-old Tina Gonzalez of Lemoore also supplied the inmate with a cellphone and brought alcohol into the Fresno County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Gonzalez was working as a correctional officer at the time when the sheriff's office learned about the allegations in early December 2019. She resigned from her job a few weeks later at the end of the month after detectives interviewed her.
She was arrested Friday and is facing felony charges of sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a controlled substance (alcohol) in a jail as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a cell phone with intent to deliver to an inmate.
Gonzalez had been working with the sheriff's office since September 2016.
