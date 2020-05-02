Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested one of its own former officers for having sex with an inmate.26-year-old Tina Gonzalez of Lemoore also supplied the inmate with a cellphone and brought alcohol into the Fresno County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.Gonzalez was working as a correctional officer at the time when the sheriff's office learned about the allegations in early December 2019. She resigned from her job a few weeks later at the end of the month after detectives interviewed her.She was arrested Friday and is facing felony charges of sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a controlled substance (alcohol) in a jail as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a cell phone with intent to deliver to an inmate.Gonzalez had been working with the sheriff's office since September 2016.