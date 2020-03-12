auto theft

Fresno County detectives need your help to identify vehicle suspect

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on March 7.

Detecives say the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras at the Shell station in Friant parking a gray Chevy Trailblazer near a gas pump.

In the video, he can be seen walking through the parking lot wearing a shirt that reads, 'You thought I was Normal, That's on You.'

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.

