Mother of suspect dies of injuries 1 week after deadly Selma shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second family member has died in a Fresno County shooting last month.The Fresno County Sheriff's office has confirmed that 48-year-old Hermila Sanchez succumbed to her injuries on April 27th.Her son, Eduardo Amaya is also accused of killing his father Marco and shooting his sister as the family prepared for a gathering.Amaya has pleaded not guilty to the initial murder charge after refusing to leave his jail cell twice.Family tells Action News he has some mental health issues, which is expected to be the focus of his defense.Amaya is due back in court in June.