Deputies investigating shooting with multiple victims in Fresno County

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that the man suspected of shooting is in custody and they are searching for the firearm used. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GWTOOErBJz — Alyssa Flores Johansen (@AlyssaABC30) March 18, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating a shooting that has multiple victims Thursday evening.Deputies say the shooting happened near Clarkson and Cedar, just east of Caruthers.At this time, it is not known how many people were shot, but deputies have confirmed there are multiple victims.A suspect is also now in custody.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.