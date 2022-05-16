Health & Fitness

Fresno County now using 'Test to Treat' model for COVID-positive patients

Fresno Co. now using 'Test to Treat' model for COVID-positive patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is now rolling out new options to treat COVID-positive patients using the "Test to Treat" model.

The health department says more local testing sites will now offer COVID-19 treatment services under the federal initiative.

Through this program, residents can get tested for the virus, assessed by a medical provider, and if needed, given a prescription all in the same location.

To find a site near you, you can visit their website.

The county says services will be free of cost at OptumServe sites but individuals should ask about fees when calling non-OptumServe Test to Treat sites.
