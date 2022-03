FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ballots are in the mail as several candidates are vying for the congressional seat formerly held by Devin Nunes.The special election for District 22 is set for April 5.There are six candidates running for the seat. Four Republicans are in the race: Connie Conway, Elizabeth Heng, Michael Maher and Matt Stoll.The two Democrats on the ballot are Eric Garcia and Lourin Hubbard.Fresno County elections officials are sending out notices to residents to expect their mail-in ballots within the next week.They also offer an online ballot tracking service.