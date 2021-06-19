Be extra careful around Fresno County lakes, rivers this weekend

The waterways have hidden dangers under the surface, including mud and trees that can get you into trouble.
EMBED <>More Videos

Be careful around Fresno Co. lakes, rivers this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're hoping to head to the lake or river to beat the heat this Father's Day weekend, Fresno County officials are urging everyone to be extra cautious.

A water release from Pine Flat has the Kings River flowing and the sheriff's office expects to see large crowds there and in all the popular spots, including Reedley Beach, Shaver, and Huntington Lakes.

Their boating enforcement units will be ready in case of emergencies and they've already been busy with several rescues this week.

"We had some kayakers flip their kayak, a jet ski flipped, people need to realize their abilities once they get out there. Once they're in the water, it's very cold so you don't have much time to stay there if you're stranded waiting for help," said Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.

If you are heading out to the water, make sure to limit your alcohol consumption and only get in if you're a strong swimmer.

Fresno County officials say the waterways have hidden dangers under the surface, including mud and trees that can get you into trouble.

They also urge all boaters to make sure their vessels are ready for the water.

Their crews have been busy pulling stranded boats to shore, which ties up their resources, delaying their response times to emergencies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysafetywaterhuntington
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News