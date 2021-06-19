Be extra careful around Fresno County lakes, rivers this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're hoping to head to the lake or river to beat the heat this Father's Day weekend, Fresno County officials are urging everyone to be extra cautious.A water release from Pine Flat has the Kings River flowing and the sheriff's office expects to see large crowds there and in all the popular spots, including Reedley Beach, Shaver, and Huntington Lakes.Their boating enforcement units will be ready in case of emergencies and they've already been busy with several rescues this week."We had some kayakers flip their kayak, a jet ski flipped, people need to realize their abilities once they get out there. Once they're in the water, it's very cold so you don't have much time to stay there if you're stranded waiting for help," said Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.If you are heading out to the water, make sure to limit your alcohol consumption and only get in if you're a strong swimmer.Fresno County officials say the waterways have hidden dangers under the surface, including mud and trees that can get you into trouble.They also urge all boaters to make sure their vessels are ready for the water.Their crews have been busy pulling stranded boats to shore, which ties up their resources, delaying their response times to emergencies.