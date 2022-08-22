Fresno couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno couple celebrated quite the milestone on Sunday -- their 60th wedding anniversary.

John and Sarah Ford honored the occasion with a vow renewal at the same place they met -- Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

The two met there in 1961. They got married and had five children.

They now have 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

"We've shared life together for 60 years," Sarah said.

Dozens gathered at Solitary Cellars in Friant to honor the big day.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only five percent of marriages last longer than 50 years.