crash

1 killed in east central Fresno crash, part of Temperance Ave closed, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a car crash in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 6:00 am on Temperance and McKinley Avenue.


Officials say a car crashed into a telephone line, and the vehicle ended up on its side.



Fresno police officers have closed both lanes of Temperance Avenue between Clinton and Olive while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.


The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralfresno countycar crashroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in west central Fresno
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Valley restaurant, grocery store workers can get COVID vaccine next week
Show More
At least 1 killed in fiery rollover crash near Coalinga
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Fire burns through east central Fresno home
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
Fresno officials, law enforcement crack down on illegal street racing
More TOP STORIES News