1 killed in east central Fresno crash, part of Temperance Ave closed, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a car crash in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened just before 6:00 am on Temperance and McKinley Avenue.Officials say a car crashed into a telephone line, and the vehicle ended up on its side.Fresno police officers have closed both lanes of Temperance Avenue between Clinton and Olive while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.The cause of the crash is under investigation.