Fresno Catholic leaders list credible claims of sex assault by clergy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diocese of Fresno has finished a lengthy investigation reviewing claims of sexual assault involving clergy members within the Diocese.

The investigation began in May of 2019, reviewing more than 2,800 files to identify any priest, deacon, or other member of the church facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor within the Diocese.

The files listed accusations that went back as early as the 1900s to the present.

Diocese officials looked into the allegations and determined credible allegations against 37 priests, deacons, or members of a religious order of which 24 are incardinated priests for the Diocese of Fresno, 7 extern priests, and 6 members from a religious order

A separate list of 29 clerics and members of religious orders are also named who have no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while serving in the Diocese of Fresno, but were determined to have allegations against them in other dioceses.

The list of clergy members accused of sexual assault goes as follows:

  • Rev. Henry Angelino
  • Rev. John Boyle
  • Rev. Gerald Chavez
  • Rev. James Collins
  • Rev. Msgr. Fred Crowley
  • Rev. Robert Davis
  • Rev. Thomas Farrell
  • Rev. Benjamin Gabriel
  • Rev. Louis Garcia
  • Rev. Robert Gamel
  • Rev. John Gaynor
  • Rev. Edward Haskins
  • Rev. Msgr. Craig Harrison
  • Rev. Msgr. Anthony Herdegen
  • Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Mangan
  • Rev. Michael McDonald
  • Rev. Msgr. Patrick J. McGrath
  • Rev. Paschal Merola
  • Rev. John Naldoza Nacauili
  • Rev. Msgr. Joseph Pacheco
  • Rev. Thomas Purcell
  • Rev. Eric V. Swearingen
  • Rev. Sauveur Tambourin
  • Rev. Jose Luis Vega Sanchez
  • Rev. William Allison
  • Rev. Hermy Dave O. Ceniza
  • Rev. Jorge Gomez Forunda
  • Rev. Ramon Gomez
  • Rev. Ronald LaBarrera Villarreal
  • Rev. Kevin McCarthy
  • Rev. Walter Nicholson
  • Rev. John S.J. Bradley
  • Br. Felix Calonge
  • Rev. Francis X. Darmaddy
  • Rev. Mr. Jose Morelos
  • Rev. Anthony C.Ss.R. Slane
  • Rev. Bernardine Solvyns
  • Br. Samuel Cabot
  • Rev. James Cairns
  • Rev. Antonio Camacho
  • Rev. Stuart B. Campbell
  • Rev. David Carriere
  • Rev. Mario Cimmarrusti
  • Bro. Gerald Chumik
  • Rev. Basil P. Congro
  • Rev. Daniel De Dominicis
  • Rev. Wilfred J. Diamond
  • Brother Dennis Duffy
  • Rev. Don Flickinger
  • Rev. Harold J. Goschke
  • Rev. Gerald Hartz
  • Rev. David Johnson
  • Rev. Stephen Kain
  • Rev. Gregory Kareta
  • Rev. David La Pierre
  • Rev. Cornelius Leehan
  • Rev. Mark Liening
  • Friar Jorge Lopez
  • Rev. Msgr. Gilbert Meyer
  • Rev. William Paiz
  • Rev. Jose Sanchez
  • Rev. Raul N. Sanchez
  • Rev. Fidencio Silva
  • Rev. John Shephard
  • Rev. Ramon Varela
  • Rev. Robert Carroll Wheatley
