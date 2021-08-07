Fresno Catholic leaders list credible claims of sex assault by clergy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diocese of Fresno has finished a lengthy investigation reviewing claims of sexual assault involving clergy members within the Diocese.
The investigation began in May of 2019, reviewing more than 2,800 files to identify any priest, deacon, or other member of the church facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor within the Diocese.
The files listed accusations that went back as early as the 1900s to the present.
Diocese officials looked into the allegations and determined credible allegations against 37 priests, deacons, or members of a religious order of which 24 are incardinated priests for the Diocese of Fresno, 7 extern priests, and 6 members from a religious order
A separate list of 29 clerics and members of religious orders are also named who have no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while serving in the Diocese of Fresno, but were determined to have allegations against them in other dioceses.
The list of clergy members accused of sexual assault goes as follows:Rev. Henry AngelinoRev. John BoyleRev. Gerald ChavezRev. James CollinsRev. Msgr. Fred CrowleyRev. Robert DavisRev. Thomas FarrellRev. Benjamin GabrielRev. Louis GarciaRev. Robert GamelRev. John GaynorRev. Edward HaskinsRev. Msgr. Craig HarrisonRev. Msgr. Anthony HerdegenRev. Msgr. Michael J. ManganRev. Michael McDonaldRev. Msgr. Patrick J. McGrathRev. Paschal MerolaRev. John Naldoza NacauiliRev. Msgr. Joseph PachecoRev. Thomas PurcellRev. Eric V. SwearingenRev. Sauveur TambourinRev. Jose Luis Vega SanchezRev. William AllisonRev. Hermy Dave O. CenizaRev. Jorge Gomez ForundaRev. Ramon GomezRev. Ronald LaBarrera VillarrealRev. Kevin McCarthyRev. Walter NicholsonRev. John S.J. BradleyBr. Felix CalongeRev. Francis X. DarmaddyRev. Mr. Jose MorelosRev. Anthony C.Ss.R. SlaneRev. Bernardine SolvynsBr. Samuel CabotRev. James CairnsRev. Antonio CamachoRev. Stuart B. CampbellRev. David CarriereRev. Mario CimmarrustiBro. Gerald ChumikRev. Basil P. CongroRev. Daniel De DominicisRev. Wilfred J. DiamondBrother Dennis DuffyRev. Don FlickingerRev. Harold J. GoschkeRev. Gerald HartzRev. David JohnsonRev. Stephen KainRev. Gregory KaretaRev. David La PierreRev. Cornelius LeehanRev. Mark LieningFriar Jorge LopezRev. Msgr. Gilbert MeyerRev. William PaizRev. Jose SanchezRev. Raul N. SanchezRev. Fidencio SilvaRev. John ShephardRev. Ramon VarelaRev. Robert Carroll Wheatley
