Fresno Catholic leaders list credible claims of sex assault by clergy

Rev. Henry Angelino

Rev. John Boyle

Rev. Gerald Chavez

Rev. James Collins

Rev. Msgr. Fred Crowley

Rev. Robert Davis

Rev. Thomas Farrell

Rev. Benjamin Gabriel

Rev. Louis Garcia

Rev. Robert Gamel

Rev. John Gaynor

Rev. Edward Haskins

Rev. Msgr. Craig Harrison

Rev. Msgr. Anthony Herdegen

Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Mangan

Rev. Michael McDonald

Rev. Msgr. Patrick J. McGrath

Rev. Paschal Merola

Rev. John Naldoza Nacauili

Rev. Msgr. Joseph Pacheco

Rev. Thomas Purcell

Rev. Eric V. Swearingen

Rev. Sauveur Tambourin

Rev. Jose Luis Vega Sanchez

Rev. William Allison

Rev. Hermy Dave O. Ceniza

Rev. Jorge Gomez Forunda

Rev. Ramon Gomez

Rev. Ronald LaBarrera Villarreal

Rev. Kevin McCarthy

Rev. Walter Nicholson

Rev. John S.J. Bradley

Br. Felix Calonge

Rev. Francis X. Darmaddy

Rev. Mr. Jose Morelos

Rev. Anthony C.Ss.R. Slane

Rev. Bernardine Solvyns

Br. Samuel Cabot

Rev. James Cairns

Rev. Antonio Camacho

Rev. Stuart B. Campbell

Rev. David Carriere

Rev. Mario Cimmarrusti

Bro. Gerald Chumik

Rev. Basil P. Congro

Rev. Daniel De Dominicis

Rev. Wilfred J. Diamond

Brother Dennis Duffy

Rev. Don Flickinger

Rev. Harold J. Goschke

Rev. Gerald Hartz

Rev. David Johnson

Rev. Stephen Kain

Rev. Gregory Kareta

Rev. David La Pierre

Rev. Cornelius Leehan

Rev. Mark Liening

Friar Jorge Lopez

Rev. Msgr. Gilbert Meyer

Rev. William Paiz

Rev. Jose Sanchez

Rev. Raul N. Sanchez

Rev. Fidencio Silva

Rev. John Shephard

Rev. Ramon Varela

Rev. Robert Carroll Wheatley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diocese of Fresno has finished a lengthy investigation reviewing claims of sexual assault involving clergy members within the Diocese.The investigation began in May of 2019, reviewing more than 2,800 files to identify any priest, deacon, or other member of the church facing allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor within the Diocese.The files listed accusations that went back as early as the 1900s to the present.Diocese officials looked into the allegations and determined credible allegations against 37 priests, deacons, or members of a religious order of which 24 are incardinated priests for the Diocese of Fresno, 7 extern priests, and 6 members from a religious orderA separate list of 29 clerics and members of religious orders are also named who have no allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while serving in the Diocese of Fresno, but were determined to have allegations against them in other dioceses.The list of clergy members accused of sexual assault goes as follows: