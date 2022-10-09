Fresno EOC looking for foster grandparent volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is looking for volunteers for a very special program.

Six years ago, Ruth Beasley became a foster grandparent with Fresno EOC and has certainly lived up to the title.

"I started working with the kids, and we've come to know each other," said Beasley.

The program is for those ages 55 and older who want to make a difference in students' lives.

"They volunteer, give of their time to mentor and tutor and just be a social-emotional support for children, teenagers, after-school programs, even young adults," said program coordinator Leah Struck.

Foster grandparents receive a stipend and are placed in a classroom where they serve as a grandparent and mentor.

"They're designated to give one-on-one time for kids that need that," added Struck.

They're expanding their borders, bringing the program to Madera County and the foothills. This means the need for volunteers is greater than ever before.

"The best part with a grandma or a grandpa is they are there if someone is having a bad day," added Struck. "They can go sit with grandma and read a story."

Giving both students and grandparents a special connection.

"You get to love the kids, they love you, and you love them," said Beasley.

For details on how to apply visit their website or call (559) 263-8932.