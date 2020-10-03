River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas

FRENO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big changes are coming to the movie theater at North Fresno's River Park.Edwards is being re-branded as Regal Cinemas while renovations are already underway to help modernize the longtime movie house.One of River Park's cornerstone tenants is getting a major facelift.Work is being done to completely overhaul the movie theater and make it more comfortable for families.All 22 auditoriums will be updated and changed out, along with the flooring, restrooms, and concessions. For all intents and purposes this will be a new movie house, focused on enhancing the theater-going experience."We finally have all the amazing seats that other theaters in town have, with state of the art everything here. It'll be so up to date that I think all the other theaters will be behind us in terms of being modernized," says Tracy Kashian who is part of River Park management.The ticket office will also be pushed out to the building's overhang to allow for a larger lobby and bar area, while Regal looks to impose new safety precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic."Regal has an app that you can purchase your tickets, you can purchase your popcorn, your drinks and any of your concessions and have it ready for you when you get here," says Kashian.The multi-million dollar remodel also comes with a new 15-year lease agreement as well as bringing IMAX inside the main theater building for the first time"IMAX has been separate but it's now being moved into Regal Cinemas. It'll be one of their theaters within the actual auditorium. There's a 4DX that's open and running it actually opened before COVID started and that is ready to go."The movie theatre remains open during construction but does come with some capacity restrictions brought on by the pandemic.