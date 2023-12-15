Fresno EOC offering free meals for kids during winter break

The bus program will be in effect from December 19 through January 5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno EOC's Food Services is working to make sure that no child goes hungry during the winter break.

The Food Express Bus program will provide free and nutritious meals for all children between the ages of one and 18, and those over 19 with a disability.

They can access these meals at five rural locations in Fresno County, and five locations within the City of Fresno.

The bus will also serve as a safe and welcoming space for children to enjoy their meals.

For a full list of locations, just check out the Fresno EOC's website.