Fresno EOC offers free rapid STI testing, treatment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Health Services is now offering free rapid STI testing to the Fresno County community.

Many people with sexually transmitted infections will never develop symptoms, but health experts said they can still infect others.

"Most of the time, people are just living their day-to-day lives not knowing that they have it," explained Kayla Angeles, Fresno EOC Health Services project coordinator.

According to data, since 2020, Fresno County saw an increase in positive chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases. It's also impacting the younger population, ages 15 to 29.

One of the ways to prevent the spread of STIs is through testing regularly.

"It's a regular part of checking your health, especially if you are sexually active," said Angeles. "Anyone who is just wanting to know, anyone who may be starting a new relationship, anyone who just wants to get tested as far as 'what's my status.' Anyone, Pretty much."

If a test comes back positive, treatment is given on site -- at no cost.

"The cost is a barrier -- depending if they have insurance, what their insurance covers," Angeles said.

Fresno EOC will also send that patient home with an oral treatment for their partner, if requested.

Health officials said intervention is essential and appropriate care needs to happen early.

"It can cause other symptoms that are more intense, such as infertility, major illnesses, and it can make you susceptible to getting sick with other things," explained Angeles.

There are four testing locations around the county.

Testing times differ, depending on the site.

A list can be found here.

