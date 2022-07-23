Fresno EOC providing free meals for kids and teenagers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley group is taking action to make sure kids aren't going hungry this Summer.

Fresno EOC is providing free meals for kids and teens ages 1 to 18.

There's nearly 40 locations serving up healthy options to combat food insecurity.

More than 100,000 children in Fresno County don't have access to regular meals, according to California Food Policy Advocates data from 2019.

Onsite and bus site locations will give out meals Monday through Friday until August 12.

You can find the list of sites here.