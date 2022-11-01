WATCH LIVE

Fresno EOC holds event to prepare homeowners for any type of weather

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 11:10PM
A local non-profit is taking action to help prepare local homeowners for any type of weather.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action to help prepare local homeowners for any type of weather.

Fresno EOC Energy Services hosted a "Weatherization Day" in the courtyard of its offices in Downtown Fresno.

People got to learn about different services including AC repair and replacement.

The goal is to help clients get their home more energy-efficient while also reducing utility bills.

If you missed the event, you can still learn about weatherizing your home on their website.

