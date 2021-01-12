COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds, health officials say

Health professionals could be able to give up to 2,000 vaccines each day at the site.
It wasn't immediately clear when the massive vaccination site would open at the fairgrounds.
Several large venues across the state, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Disneyland in Orange County, are being converted into vaccination sites to as part of the state's plan expedite vaccinations.
BIG NEWS: On top of this, the county will announce later today a “super vaccination center” at the Fresno Fairgrounds.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) January 12, 2021
Could be able to do up to 2000 vaccines a day. https://t.co/JxpYTu61Cb
The Fresno County health department is following California's schedule for which residents will receive the vaccine and when. For a full explanation of California's vaccine phases, click here.
So far, acute care, psychiatric and correctional hospitals, paramedics, EMTs and other emergency service workers in Fresno County have been given the vaccine.
The county is in the progress of administering vaccines at dialysis centers, long term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care homes, intermediate care facilities, public health workers, primary care clinics, in-home health clinics and community health workers.
Local health officials said they expect to distribute more COVID-19 vaccines to specialty clinics, laboratory workers, dental and oral clinics and pharmacy staff members by the end of the month.
Fresno County has a vaccine timeline now.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) January 12, 2021
Here's to hoping they keep to schedule or even ramp up delivery to get ahead of this schedule. pic.twitter.com/MbirGtAjpJ
