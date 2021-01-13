COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older at Fresno Fairgrounds

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds, health officials say
Residents who are 75 years old or older can make an appointment to be vaccinated at the Fresno Fairgrounds between 8:00 am at 4:45 pm starting January 13.
Those who make an appointment must bring with them their ID and proof of registration. The vaccine is free and will be administered in the Agriculture Building. See a full map below.
You can register for one of the available dates by clicking here.
Parking is free for those who make an appointment. Officials say you can park in the Carnival Parking Lot.