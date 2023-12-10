'Toys of Hope' toy drive donations going to Valley Children's Hospital

A Fresno family is turning their son's battle with cancer into a way to help other families going through similar situations this holiday season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is turning their son's battle with cancer into a way to help other families going through similar situations this holiday season.

Michael Rodriguez's son Zeke was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer called glioblastoma in 2021 and has been in and out of Valley Children's Hospital since then.

Rodriguez knows what it's like to feel isolated in the hospital and understands that some families travel far to receive treatment-some even spending the holidays in the hospital.

Now, Rodriguez's business - Zeke Strong Fitness - is hosting the "Toys of Hope" toy drive to spread holiday joy to those families.

"I just felt it in my heart and through my business to bring Christmas to them and let them know that there is hope and that families out here really truly care and really rooting for them and pushing for them and just cling on to hope," Rodriguez said.

All donations will be given to the children in the oncology department at Valley Children's Hospital on December 18th-- just in time for Christmas.

Rodriguez says hundreds of toys have been collected since early November and he hopes to give each child three to four toys.

"Toys of Hope" will be collecting next Saturday from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm on Herndon and Milburn Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

Zeke Strong Fitness hopes to make this an annual event so no child misses out on the joy of the holidays.

