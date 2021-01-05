Bank of America robbed in northwest Fresno, police say

The Bank of America on Palm north of Shaw was robbed just before noon. The bank will be closed today. No one in custody @FresnoPolice investigating. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8JkOi9dufo — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) January 5, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after the Bank of America near the Fig Garden shopping center in northwest Fresno was robbed on Tuesday.It happened at the bank on Palm Avenue, between Shaw and Barstow Avenues, just before 12 pm.Officials say a man wearing a mask and a grey long-sleeved shirt passed a note to the teller and demanded money. The teller gave him an unknown amount of cash and he left the bank.Investigators say no weapon was used during the robbery. They do not have a suspect in custody at this time.Police say the bank will remain closed for the rest of the day while officers continue their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.