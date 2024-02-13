Man arrested for starting 2 dumpster fires in Fresno

The Fresno Fire Department says 18-year-old Alfred Sosa intentionally started dumpster fires near two different Fresno businesses.

The Fresno Fire Department says 18-year-old Alfred Sosa intentionally started dumpster fires near two different Fresno businesses.

The Fresno Fire Department says 18-year-old Alfred Sosa intentionally started dumpster fires near two different Fresno businesses.

The Fresno Fire Department says 18-year-old Alfred Sosa intentionally started dumpster fires near two different Fresno businesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Department says 18-year-old Alfred Sosa intentionally started dumpster fires near two different Fresno businesses. Sosa was arrested Monday and is facing a felony arson charge.

Late Sunday night, crews were called to the Valley Food store in Central Fresno for a dumpster fire, which charred the back of the building.

Firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading inside the store.

Investigators say the circumstances were similar to another dumpster fire less than a half mile away, last Friday morning.

That one at the historic Peerless building offers space for entrepreneurs to do creative work.

"It's hard not to be angry," said Nader Assemi, co-owner of the Peerless Building.

Fresno Fire says Sosa is seen in surveillance video setting the fire and then walking away.

From another angle of the footage, the suspect can be seen leaving the scene just as firefighters arrive.

Investigators say a relative of Sosa recognized him in the surveillance footage and that he lives in the downtown area.

Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn issued this statement: "Anyone setting intentional fires in our community will be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted. Our firefighters work incredibly hard to respond to numerous emergency services calls each day and intentionally set fires have the potential of delaying their responses to those true emergencies within our community. These acts will not be tolerated."

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.