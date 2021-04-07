Firefighters investigating string of suspicious fires in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are conducting an arson investigation after a string of suspicious fires in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.The first fire was spotted by a passing Fresno police officer at the St. Paul United Methodist Church on Clinton Avenue and Thesta Street around 1:00 am.The officer saw flames in the doorway. Investigators believe someone set the wooden doorframe on fire.Officials say the officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze. Fresno firefighters used fans to move the smoke out of the building.Fire crews made sure there were no flames left smoldering.A couple of hours later, crews responded to a small fire at an apartment complex on Harvard and Mariposa Avenues in central Fresno.Investigators found a door jam to a storage unit on fire.Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly.A third fire was reported around 5:30 am at an office building on Fresno Street near Pontiac Way.Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of a window when they arrived on scene. Crews were able to douse the flames quickly.Smoke and some flames did go inside the building, but crews say it was not enough to shut down the business.Fire officials believe the first two fires were arson. They are working to determine what caused the third blaze.