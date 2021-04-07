suspicious fire

Firefighters investigating string of suspicious fires in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews investigating suspicious fire at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are conducting an arson investigation after a string of suspicious fires in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

The first fire was spotted by a passing Fresno police officer at the St. Paul United Methodist Church on Clinton Avenue and Thesta Street around 1:00 am.

The officer saw flames in the doorway. Investigators believe someone set the wooden doorframe on fire.



Officials say the officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze. Fresno firefighters used fans to move the smoke out of the building.

Fire crews made sure there were no flames left smoldering.

A couple of hours later, crews responded to a small fire at an apartment complex on Harvard and Mariposa Avenues in central Fresno.

Investigators found a door jam to a storage unit on fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly.

A third fire was reported around 5:30 am at an office building on Fresno Street near Pontiac Way.

Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of a window when they arrived on scene. Crews were able to douse the flames quickly.

Smoke and some flames did go inside the building, but crews say it was not enough to shut down the business.

Fire officials believe the first two fires were arson. They are working to determine what caused the third blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfirefirefightersinvestigationsuspicious firearson
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE
Fire that damaged central Fresno market is suspicious, firefighters say
Fire at central Fresno liquor store is suspicious, officials say
Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that ripped through Fresno apartment
Firefighters battle suspicious garage fire in Sanger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
Gavin's Law advances at State Capitol
Tulare County moves into less-restrictive orange tier
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial
Thousands of FUSD students return to in-person learning
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Show More
16 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Clovis Unified educators pushing to form teachers union
Clovis North band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
More TOP STORIES News