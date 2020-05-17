Fresno firefighters battle structure fire of vacant buildings, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video into the newsroom shows what firefighters were faced with when responding to a commercial structure fire at Belmont and Arthur.Investigators say the buildings are vacant, but they've responded to this facility several times in the last few weeks.Helmet camera video shows the quick actions of engine 19 as they worked to knock out the flames.Fresno Fire says the amount of structure fires they've responded to is up almost 25 percent compared to this time last year.Thankfully no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.