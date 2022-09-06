Family displaced from northwest Fresno home due to garage fire

Officials remind residents to keep an eye on power sources during extreme heat.

Fresno Fire crews contained the flames to the garage but the electric car inside was badly damaged.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family was displaced on the evening of Labor Day after their garage with an electric car inside caught fire.

Firefighters battled extreme conditions and the flames to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Crews responded around 6:45 on Monday evening to the home on Morris near Bullard Avenue in northwest Fresno.

The family called in the emergency before safely escaping.

Firefighters contained the flames to the garage but the electric vehicle inside was badly damaged.

"It's going to get hotter tomorrow so what we ask of the citizens of Fresno is just to be vigilant with any type of hot items of power sources, keep an eye on them, don't leave them unattended," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.

Firefighters took heat precautions during their entire response, staying hydrated and taking breaks.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.