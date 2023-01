Crews investigating fire that damaged reptile store in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are investigating an early morning commercial fire at the Blue Planet aquarium and Regal reptile stores off shields and fruit.

Investigators say the fire broke out just after 4:00 Saturday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames.

They were able to quickly stop the fire.

Officias say one of the businesses suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.