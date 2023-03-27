  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Investigation underway after a fire burned a room in Northeast Fresno home

KFSN logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 6:06PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom updates public on California's drought
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates public on California's drought

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating a house fire that burned a room in Northeast Fresno.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Bond Avenue near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a well-developed fire in one of the rooms at the home.

Crews were quick to contain the flames to one room.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW