Investigation underway after a fire burned a room in Northeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating a house fire that burned a room in Northeast Fresno.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Bond Avenue near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a well-developed fire in one of the rooms at the home.

Crews were quick to contain the flames to one room.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

