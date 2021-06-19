Crews battling large fire at southwest Fresno recycling center

More than 60 firefighters are currently battling the blaze on Cedar, medical aid service has been suspended at this time, Engine 17 has been moved from Maple/International to Station 4 at First and Tulare, Engine 18 has been moved from Bullard/Grantland to Station 3 at Fresno/E — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 19, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire at a recycling center in Fresno has caused multiple road closures and the suspension of medical aid calls.Piles of material are burning at the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station near Highway 99 and Cedar Ave.Huge plumes of smoke can be seen all throughout the city.Fresno City Fire officials say a third alarm has been requested and that it will be hours before the fire is completely out.Crews are prioritizing making sure the fire doesn't spread to nearby buildings.Medical aid calls have been suspended to provide more resources for the firefight.All roads in the are are closed at this time.No injuries have been reported.