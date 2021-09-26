flu prevention

Fresno County residents can now get their flu shot at drive-thru clinics

Hundreds of people came out to take advantage of the opportunity on Saturday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County Health hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials are urging the public to get their flu vaccine.

The Fresno County Department of Public health is hosting a series of drive-thru vaccination events for the public.

"You don't have to get out of your vehicle," explained Health Ed. Specialist Sim Dhillon. "Our vaccine administrators are providing the vaccine directly to individuals while they sit in your vehicles."

In less than 10 minutes, Fresno County residents got their free flu shot at the old UMC parking lot on S Cedar Avenue.

"Today this Saturday, was the first large one," added Dhillon. "We have multiple others coming up the next two months."

Hundreds of people came out to take advantage of the opportunity, but health officials say they want to see even more folks getting their flu shots.

"We're not sure how flu season is going to look this year," said Dhillon. "But to protect yourself from getting the flu or complications from catching the flu, the flu vaccine can protect you."

With hospitals already overcrowded with COVID-19 patients, they're asking the public to do their part to prevent a bad flu season.

"It would potentially lessen any symptoms you might get if you get the flu and it would keep you out of the hospital because as of right now our hospitals are strained," said Dhillon.

If you're interested in getting your flu vaccine you can still do so. Check out the full flu vaccination clinic schedule here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countyhealthfluflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU PREVENTION
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid 'twindemic'
Flu season may be severe this year. Here's why
Local health officials say COVID safety measures helped lower flu cases
Fresno County offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinic on Saturday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News