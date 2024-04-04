Fresno Grizzlies prep for 2024 home opener at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April 9th marks the return of professional baseball in downtown Fresno.

The Fresno Grizzlies held their annual media day Wednesday afternoon to prep for the organization's 22nd season at Chukchansi Park.

Grizzlies' second-year Manager Steve Soliz returns as the Colorado Rockies' Single-A affiliate skipper, after being named the California League Manager of the Year in 2023.

https://twitter.com/AlecABC30/status/1775731179033116813

"I'm not an analytics guy, I'm not an old school guy, I'm just a baseball guy," Soliz said. "I'm willing to learn anything that will help us to develop players and win baseball games."

Former Fresno State Diamond Dog EJ Andrews Jr. also returns to the lineup for his third season with the ball club.

https://twitter.com/AlecABC30/status/1647825187671519232

"If you had asked me when I started my professional career that I'd spend 3 years at the same level I probably would've said no," Andrews Jr. said. "But how baseball is nowadays and the demand for players it's really high so I'll put my jersey on my back every day grateful for that opportunity.

Through two seasons with Fresno, Andrews Jr. has posted a .222 batting average with 17 home runs.

The Fresno Grizzlies head on the road to face the San Jose Giants for Opening Night on Friday, April 5th. The team will play a 3-game series in the Bay Area before returning to downtown Fresno for the home opener on Tuesday, April 9th.

