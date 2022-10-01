Pilot, passenger survive civilian helicopter crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a helicopter crash in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.

Fresno police who responded to the scene said a civilian helicopter went down in a the front yard of a home in a neighborhood near Willow Ave and Jensen Ave.

FPD said both the pilot and their passenger survived the crash.

Neighbors were visibly shaken as they waited to get back in their homes. It's not clear when the neighborhood will reopen.

The helicopter was a Bell 206B, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.