race in america

Fresno school mascot sparks heated debate about racism

A virtual town hall is being held to help the school board decide the fate of Fresno High School's mascot.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For over a century, students and alumni of Fresno High School have called themselves 'Warriors'.

But now, many are calling to retire what they call a 'racist' mascot.

Jamie Nelson spoke in support of changing the school mascot during an online town hall on Thursday.

He created a petition over the summer that's already collected more than 5,100 signatures in support of changing the mascot's image.

"This is about us, about our people...this is about our culture that's being chiseled down," he says.

But some alumni disagree and are fighting back with their own petition.

They support the longtime mascot, saying it embraces the local native heritage.

"I see this image of the warrior mascot, and it strengthens my view of strength and overall school spirit," says Joshua Washburn.

Fresno Unified trustee Carol Mills was in the virtual town hall.

Action News reached out to her for comment and She said, "I feel the town hall should have focused only on the current image and its use."

Mills went on to say, "It is clear that the community, including Native Americans in the Fresno High community, are divided in their opinion of the image."

The comments made during the meeting will now go to the board, and they will discuss the mascot's image during their meeting on December 9th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnohigh schoolmascotracismrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Judge to weigh bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
How Indigenous communities faced voter suppression
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local hospitals seeing uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
What symptoms does COVID-19 show in children?
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Most Valley counties short on COVID testing, city of Fresno investment could help
Paso Robles-based brewery opening new tap room in Fresno
You may have to line up at stores if Fresno County goes back into 'purple tier'
Show More
Residents push to reopen gyms in 'purple tier' Tulare County
Clovis mayor self-quarantining after exposure to someone with COVID-19
Live drive-in concert coming to Tulare's International Agri-Center
Madera family heartbroken over last words of nurse killed by COVID-19
Fresno restaurant owners preparing for county to move back into 'purple' tier
More TOP STORIES News