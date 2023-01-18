2 teens stabbed near Fresno High School, police say

Police say the two people were involved in a fight as soon as they were dropped off near the school.

An investigation is underway after two teenage boys were stabbed near Fresno High School Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two teenage boys were stabbed near Fresno High School Wednesday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at about 8:30 am on Wilson and Weldon.

Police say the two boys were involved in a fight with two other people as soon as they were dropped off near the school. It is not known what led to the fight and stabbing.

A lockdown was immediately in place for Fresno High but has since been lifted.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Two other people were detained.

Police did not confirm if the parties involved are Fresno High students.