Woman hands out Easter baskets to Fresno homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is making it her mission to make sure everyone gets the chance to celebrate Easter this year.

Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez gave out 48 Easter baskets to homeless people around Fresno this weekend.

She says this is the second year she has given out the baskets and it warms her heart so much, she will continue the practice in the years to come.

She is now getting ready for her next event, which takes place next Sunday, where she will be providing haircuts and handing out animal supplies.
