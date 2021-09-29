Society

Fresno Housing Authority announces new CEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Housing Authority is under new leadership.

A nationwide and community-involved search led the board to select Tyrone Roderick Williams to become the new CEO.

Williams has more than 25 years of experience in urban revitalization, and his work has been used in neighborhood transformation efforts in Sacramento, Houston, Atlanta and Boston.

Fresno Housing Authority officials say there will be several opportunities for leaders and community members to meet with Williams as he steps into his new role.
