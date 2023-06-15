WATCH LIVE

Fresno Housing accepting online applications for Housing Choice Voucher Interest List

The program gives the opportunity for low-income people and families to have safe housing.

Thursday, June 15, 2023 5:02PM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a rare occurrence, Fresno Housing is opening the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Interest List.

The list opens on June 15 at 10 am and will remain open until July 14 at 5 pm.

The program gives the opportunity for low-income people and families to have affordable housing.

Those who add their names to the list are not guaranteed housing.

A lottery system is used to select people and families at random from the list. Quickly entering your name online does not give an advantage.

Applicants must have a valid email address before entering. There is no fee for applying.

If you are interested, visit Fresno Housing's website.

