Fresno Humane is asking the community to take action and foster animals in need of forever homes.

Fresno Humane in need of extra fosters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Humane is asking the community to take action and foster animals in need of forever homes.

The shelter is urgently seeking people who can house puppies.

We're told they have single puppies and litters.

Fresno Humane says it will provide all supplies and medical care for foster families.

It's also rolling out a new program allowing you to take foster dogs by simply taking them for a walk in the park, a hike, or even just relaxing at home for a day.

You can report their unique quirks and qualities, helping the dogs get adopted.

Contact Fresno Humane if you are interested in any fostering opportunities.