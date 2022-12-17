Fresno man pleads not guilty for murder of his sister and her unborn baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Aaron Dudley appeared in court Friday morning for the first time since being arrested for the murder of his sister, N'Kya Logan, and her unborn baby.

Cameras not allowed to film the 41-year-old's face in the courtroom as an attorney entered not guilty pleas.

"Mr. Dudley, you're going to be remanded at this time, court setting bail pursuant to schedule at $2,135,000," the judge said in court.

Police say Dudley stabbed his sister to death in their Northwest Fresno home they shared with their mother on Tuesday.

Investigators believe he then put her body in a city trash can, pushed it to a nearby dirt road, poured gasoline on Logan, and set her on fire.

For N'kya's mother, Donna Barkaus, this tragedy is unbelievable.

"Every day I cry, every minute I cry for my baby. I love her and I miss her, this is very hard for me," Donna said.

The loss is devastating for everyone who loved N'Kya.

Alessandra Torres went to the same elementary, middle, and high school.

They were on the same cheer squad and rode the bus to school together everyday.

"She was a joy, she was absolutely amazing, she was just the light of the room, always made us laugh," Alessandra mentions.

N'Kya studied early childhood education at Fresno City College with hopes of becoming a teacher's assistant.

She was 8 months pregnant and had just celebrated with loved ones at a shower for baby Noah, days before the deadly attack.

"Very heartbreaking to hear, I can't even imagine what her mom and family is feeling right now especially right before the holiday's, no mother should ever have to bury their child and their grandchild," Alessandra said.

N'kya's mother says she is getting by through prayers, but the pain of her loss is only amplified by knowing her own son is the accused killer.

"I love both my children, I don't like what happened of course no one would like what happened. I miss my beautiful daughter, I miss her everyday," said Donna.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the murders yet.

Dudley is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on January 5th.

For now, he remains in the Fresno County jail.