CMAC looking for young storytellers for unique program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local community media center is looking for young storytellers wanting to learn something new.

We sat down with two mentors of CMAC's "Youth Voices* program, Davie Ramirez and Johnny Pecina, to talk about the unique and exciting program.

