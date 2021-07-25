144th Fighter Wing to keep Fresno's Melody Park clean as part of Love-A-Park Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as more than a hundred volunteers rolled up their sleeves in east central Fresno on Saturday morning for the city's latest Love-A-Park event.Crews took to Melody Park on Shields and Fowler to pick up trash.Mayor Jerry Dyer announced that the 144th Fighter Wing is the new sponsor of Melody Park through the Love-A-Park Program.This means once a month the wing will be responsible for cleaning it; however, all supplies will be provided by the city.Dyer says this is an extension of the Beautify Fresno effort."They're standing shoulder to shoulder cleaning up a part of the city that they don't even frequent, and that's exactly what One Fresno is and that's what we're doing here," Dyer says.Mayor Dyer says so far this year there have been 48 Beautify Fresno events with more than 46,000 pounds of trash taken off the streets.