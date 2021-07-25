Community & Events

144th Fighter Wing to keep Fresno's Melody Park clean as part of Love-A-Park Program

Mayor Jerry Dyer says this is an extension of the Beautify Fresno effort.
EMBED <>More Videos

144th Fighter Wing to keep Fresno's Melody Park clean as part of Love-A-Park Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood as more than a hundred volunteers rolled up their sleeves in east central Fresno on Saturday morning for the city's latest Love-A-Park event.

Crews took to Melody Park on Shields and Fowler to pick up trash.

Mayor Jerry Dyer announced that the 144th Fighter Wing is the new sponsor of Melody Park through the Love-A-Park Program.

This means once a month the wing will be responsible for cleaning it; however, all supplies will be provided by the city.

Dyer says this is an extension of the Beautify Fresno effort.

"They're standing shoulder to shoulder cleaning up a part of the city that they don't even frequent, and that's exactly what One Fresno is and that's what we're doing here," Dyer says.

Mayor Dyer says so far this year there have been 48 Beautify Fresno events with more than 46,000 pounds of trash taken off the streets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnojerry dyerfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News