Fresno Mission celebrates 75 years and looks ahead to future

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In 1949, the Fresno Mission began its work in the Central Valley after a collection of business owners noticed an increasing number of people sleeping in doorways and alleys throughout the city.

"So they came together to open this actually little storefront in Chinatown, where Chukchansi Park is now, that really was just a place where people would come in, get a hot meal, get out of the cold, maybe get some medical help, no shelter provided," said CEO Matthew Dildine.

The founders quickly realized how great the need was, expanding in their first year, and eventually building the first shelter in the Central Valley from Bakersfield to Sacramento in 1964.

"When you're the original provider and thinking about how many people have come through our doors, how many men, women and children have come through our doors for different reasons to get help," said Dildine. "It's pretty, it's pretty remarkable."

That original shelter was eventually torn down for work on the high-speed rail, but the mission continues to grow, maintaining a large downtown presence on G Street and in 2023, opening a massive modern City Center location that's home to the Central Valley's first free grocery store.

Dildine said initially the mission mostly served men, but that has changed in recent years to include more families with children.

The mission has had setbacks over the years, including the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring and pipes, plus other essential materials from the new emergency housing construction site in Central Fresno.

The four-story building with 73 units was supposed to open in June and house 200 to 400 people, but that has now been delayed three months.

"We're trying to get people, to rescue people out of crisis," said Dildine. "And then there's people in this world that want to burn that down, slow it down or steal from it or destroy it. Those are very disheartening things."

Now, as Dildine looks back on the highs and lows of the past 75, years he's also focused on the future and believes the Mission's services will always be needed.

"There's always going to be people that are in crisis," said Dildine. "And so certainly biblically, we're told that the poor will always be with us. So unfortunately, we don't think we're ever going to work ourselves out of a job."

The Mission has plans for a transitional youth shelter to open in the next two years, along with the many other projects at the City Center location.

On Saturday, April 27, the Fresno Mission is hosting its "75 Years of Fresno Mission Event" dinner. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

