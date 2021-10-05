Fresno Mission aiming to break world record with socks while helping homeless

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Mission is asking the community's support to break a world record while helping those experiencing homelessness at the same time.
The non-profit is working to collect 70,000 pairs of socks in its attempt to create the longest line of socks in history.
"2020 was such a difficult year. What if in 2021, we tried to do something that was off the charts crazy that was also beneficial to us and the people we serve," said Fresno Mission CEO Matt Dildine.
Dildine says there is always a need for socks, especially when the weather turns cold.
But this year, Dildine and his staff wanted to try something new and fun while thinking outside the box.
"On November 13th at Cross City Church, we're going to try to break, on behalf of Fresno, the world record for the longest line of socks," he said.
The goal is to collect more than 70,000 pairs of socks, which should stretch out over 6.2 miles.
For some reference, River Park in North Fresno to McKinley along Highway 41 is roughly the same distance.
But rather than stretching the line out -- organizers instead will snake the socks back and forth using construction barricades
"For every 12 feet of sign, we get sixty feet of lines. This is going to be done in a really large area," Dildine said.
The Fresno Mission has partnered with local businesses and schools on a sock drive ahead of the colder months.
Organizers say socks not only help those in need but they also open the door to begin communication that could help someone to change their life.
"For us, it's beyond just mercy," Dildine said. "It's about trying to pursue a conversation with something, so our great hope is there are 70,000 socks that will lead to 70,000 conversations here in the state of California with like-minded organizations that desperately want people off the street."
Once the record is broken, organizers will give the socks to other non-profits throughout the Central Valley and the state.
For more information, click here.
Fresno Mission aiming to break world record with socks while helping homeless
TOP STORIES
Show More