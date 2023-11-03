Fresno mother receives 2 years probation after 21 felony charges dropped

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christina Lopez walked out of the Fresno County Courthouse Thursday morning on probation, marking the latest development in a case that has roots stretching back to 2017 and has wound through the county court system for the past two years.

"I think justice was done today," Defense Attorney Ralph Torres said. "She didn't deserve any jail time, and now she can go back and live her life."

In April 2021, Lopez and the city of Fresno reached a nearly $5 million settlement after police shot and killed her teenage son in 2017.

Surveillance video uncovered by Action News shows Lopez's son running from police.

Officers thought Isiah Murrietta-Golding was involved in a shooting, and the sergeant chasing him said he thought the teen was armed.

Sergeant Ray Villalvazo's shot hit Isiah in the head. Moments later, a police-worn bodycam picked up the voice of another officer who said, "Good shot."

But months after Isiah's mom settled with the city for millions, she was behind bars, and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp was in front of the cameras.

"She has continued, now, to take the money from her settlement that she received from the City of Fresno to buy and purchase a home, where she lives, in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she then, in turn, has given to her fourteen-year-old son," Smittcamp said in 2021.

Police arrested Lopez as part of a larger crackdown on Calwa gang activity that prosecutors say her surviving son was involved in.

The mother faced a slew of conspiracy charges, 22 in total, ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to child abuse and giving a minor a firearm.

But prosecutors later dismissed all 21 felonies, and Lopez pleaded no contest to the only remaining charge, which was a misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Lopez's defense attorney, Ralph Torres, told Action News he believes the criminal case was retaliation for his client's lawsuit against the city.

"On its face, ostensibly, it was payback," Torres said. "That's the way a lot of people look at it."

In a statement to Action News, Smittcamp said, "I hope Ms. Lopez takes advantage of her grant of probation, abides by the law, and recognizes that the gang lifestyle is not the way forward for her, her children, and the community."

