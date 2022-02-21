Fresno man in hospital after being shot by neighbor, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A feud between neighbors in Fresno escalated to a shooting on Saturday, sending one of them to the hospital.Police are now working to track down the man who opened fire.Fresno police say several neighbors witnessed the argument between the two men in the middle of Nevada near Backer Avenue.It's not clear what the argument was about.At some point, the suspect fired either a rifle or pellet gun at his neighbor, in front of the victim's house.Officers have not found any shell casings, which makes them believe it was likely a pellet gun.The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken collarbone.The suspect left the scene to 'cool off' before police got here.So far, officers have recovered a cell phone with blood on it.Police say the two neighbors have been feuding with one another for about a month now, the tension hitting a breaking point on Sunday afternoon.Officers are now working to get search warrants for the houses of both the victim and the suspect.They will be making their way to the hospital to interview the victim and continue their search for the suspect.