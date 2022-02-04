fresno pacific university

Fresno Pacific University will return to in-person classes on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific University will return to in-person classes as planned on Monday.

February 7 was the target date set by the President's cabinet last week after a rise in COVID-19 numbers called for a temporary return to online learning.

In an email sent to students and staff yesterday, school officials said they believe trends are headed in the right direction when it comes to daily averages of cases.

This decision also means that indoor events, including athletic contests, with less than 100 people may also resume on Monday.

The return affects all courses not previously scheduled to be online at all five Fresno Pacific campuses.

