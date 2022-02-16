fresno pacific university

Fresno Pacific University extending mask requirement for 3 weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's mask mandate might be ending, but Fresno Pacific is extending its mask mandate for another three weeks.

The university announced today that masks will continue to be required indoors at all five campuses until March 7th.

President Joseph Jones says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for students and staff on campus.

Fresno Pacific also announced it will be hosting a vaccination clinic on its main campus February 25.
