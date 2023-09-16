Fresno's Playland offering $5 admission this weekend

Admission to Playland in central Fresno will cost just $5 this Saturday and Sunday.

Aside from this weekend, $5 admission is also being offered every Wednesday through Friday through the end of this month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An amusement park in Fresno is offering a sweet deal to families.

Admission to Playland on Belmont Avenue near Golden State Boulevard in central Fresno will cost just $5 this Saturday and Sunday.

All rides are included with paid admission except for the express train.

The fun is located at Roeding Park and offers food, games, and souvenirs.

Playland reopened in June under new ownership after being closed for years.

Aside from this weekend, $5 admission is also being offered every Wednesday through Friday through the end of this month.